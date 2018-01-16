Philly fans scooping up dog masks

Getty Images

After the Eagles beat the Falcons in the divisional round, Philly tackle Lane Johnson and defensive end Chris Long donned dog masks, a Captain Obvious reference to their status as underdogs in the postseason. Look for more of those dog masks to show up before and during Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Via SportsBusiness Daily, Eagles fans are buying up dog masks wherever they can find them. Long said the players bought the masks on Amazon for $10.99; they’re now sold out.

Apparently, dog masks can’t be found for purchase anywhere.

The Eagles once again face underdog status on Sunday against the Vikings, as Vegas sets the betting line with the goal of getting equal betting on each side of it. The number of humans dressed as dogs on Sunday remains to be seen.