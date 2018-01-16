Report: Dolphins looking to hire Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are trying to hire Detroit Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Kocurek was given permission to interview with Miami. He’s still under contract with the Lions despite the team’s firing of head coach Jim Caldwell earlier this month.

Kocurek was first hired by the Lions to serve as a part of Jim Schwartz’s coaching staff in 2009. After Schwartz was fired following five seasons, Kocurek remained on staff through Caldwell’s tenure with the team.

Joining the Dolphins would reunite Kocurek with Ndamukong Suh, who he coached for five years in Detroit.