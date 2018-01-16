Reports: Cardinals expected to interview Mike Munchak, John DeFilippo again

AP

The Cardinals have yet to hire a head coach to replace the retired Bruce Arians, but they’ve reportedly identified a couple of candidates they want to talk to a second time.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media report that the team is expected to set up a second interview with Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak. In addition to Munchak, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the team is also expected to take a second chance to speak with Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

With the Steelers season over, Munchak is free to speak to Arizona at any time and could also be hired immediately. DeFilippo could not meet with them again until next week whether the Eagles win or lose the NFC Championship Game and could only be hired once they are done playing.

The Cardinals have spoken to several other candidates, although Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur have each been linked to other head coaching openings.