Saints tackle Zach Strief unsure if he’ll play again

AP

Zach Strief was thinking about the end of his NFL career after he had surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL.

But the way the Saints lost to the Vikings in the playoffs has him wondering if he might come back for a 13th season.

Via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, the veteran tackle said he was talking to teammate Max Unger about how hard it would be to walk away, though losing on a walk-off touchdown in the divisional round adds a different dimention.

“And then there’s part of you that says, ‘I don’t want to finish like that,’” Strief said of the Vikings game. “As much time as you have [to think about it], the finality of a season always kind of brings with it new feelings and different feelings. So I think it’s always something that you kind of take a couple weeks and get away from it completely and then make that decision.

“So I’ll take some time and talk with my wife, and we’re expecting our first child in a week. So we’ll kind of probably let that settle in for a little bit, and then I’ll make a decision after that.”

The 34-year-old Strief, who has been with the Saints since 2006, was injured in October and had surgery in November. He played well last season, but was replaced this year by first-rounder Ryan Ramczyk, so if he came back to the Saints next year it would be as a backup. He’s under contract through 2018, but there’s a $2.8 million roster bonus that would seemingly need to be restructured (or just made to disappear).