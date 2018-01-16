Seahawks fire Kris Richard, hire Ken Norton Jr.

AP

The Seahawks have officially announced the hiring of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and offensive line coach Mike Solari.

Word broke on Monday that Norton is returning to the Seahawks to run the defense. He had taken a job as the 49ers linebackers coach last week, but was let out of his contract to rejoin head coach Pete Carroll’s staff. Norton was Seattle’s linebackers coach for five years before becoming the Raiders defensive coordinator in 2015.

Along with confirmation of that move came an announcement that the Seahawks fired their previous defensive coordinator Kris Richard. Richard, who moved into that job when Dan Quinn became the Falcons head coach in 2015, interviewed for the Colts head coaching job after the end of the regular season and seems likely to land a job somewhere fairly quickly.

The additions of Schottenheimer, who replaces Darrell Bevell, and Solari, who replaces Cable, were also previously reported.

The Seahawks also announced that they’ve fired linebackers coach/assistant head coach Michael Barrow. Barrow was hired in 2015 and added the assistant head coach title last season.