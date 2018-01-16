Sean Payton not talking about Drew Brees’ potential return, yet

Posted by Mike Florio on January 16, 2018, 7:13 PM EST
Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees has made it clear, on multiple occasions since Sunday, that he intends to extend his 12-year with the team to a beignet baker’s dozen. Coach Sean Payton wasn’t willing to be similarly candid during his end-of-season press conference.

“Not right now,” Payton said when asked whether he would comment on the process relating to the future Hall of Famer’s return via a new contract. “So no. Politely, no.”

Another reporter tried to get a blanket assurance that, whatever the details, Brees will be back: “Is there no question in your mind that you want Drew back as your quarterback?”

“Like I just finished saying. I’ll say it to you, ‘No.’ We’ll get to you when it’s time, and I’m sure that we’ll go through the process,” Payton said. “But today’s not the time.”

Surely, the Saints want to keep Brees. But they also need to be thinking about a not-too-distant future without him.

In theory, the Saints could pursue and sign a free-agent quarterback from another team, whether it’s Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins or Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, who just beat the Saints (if you haven’t heard).

Whatever they do in 2018, $18 million will count against the cap in Brees’ name. They’ll need a starting quarterback who doesn’t add dramatically to that number.

6 responses to “Sean Payton not talking about Drew Brees’ potential return, yet

  1. Great character this guy has. Will not hint that his QB, who made him a super bowl winning coach, that he wants him back next year. I would expect nothing less from a coach who brings a broom to a press conference, makes choking gestures to other players, trolls fans with a skol clap, paid his own players to hurt and knock out Brett Favre.

    Great human being here.

  3. Sad that a great HOF quarterback who any man would want to be had to drag a worthless human being like Payton along with him. Brees would probably have a few rings legitimately instead of one with a huge asterisk next to it.

  4. Uninformed trolls will call Payton names when he is keeping his cards close to the vest when the organization is about to negotiate for millions. Payton knows his comments can create additional leverage for Brees agent or provide the Saints organization with a stronger negotiating position.

  5. Hey coach Payton!

    You busy working on your game plan for the NFC championship game?

    Seriously, you should be. Your gestures throughout the season would suggest your game planning right now. Choking sign to freeman, sweeping that broom after beating Carolina, “good fun” with Vikings fans doing your own version of the Skol chant..

    Oh that’s right! You lost! So then came the excuses. Your replays weren’t working, then the “just in good fun” excuse.

    Your a worthless human being.

    Man I have a lot of choice words for you. And I’m filtering this as best I can, because I’m sure mods will delete it anyways…

  6. Don’t know what is wrong with saying now is not the time to talk about it.
    I think you would want to know what $ Drew wants before saying you want him back.
    And…had he played even mediocre in the first half the Saints win going away.

