Sean Payton on "Skol" clap to Vikings fans: Good playoff fun

January 16, 2018
While the Vikings waited to take a knee after Stefon Diggs‘ game-winning touchdown against the Saints, quarterback Case Keenum led the fans at U.S. Bank Stadium in the “Skol” clap that Vikings fans do during games in Minneapolis.

Keenum wasn’t the only person on the field to participate on Sunday, although the other one was less popular with the fans. Saints coach Sean Payton turned toward the stands and did the clap after the Saints took a 24-23 lead in the final minute of the game.

“There was just a group of fans; it was good playoff fun,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The remaining seconds of the game were surely a lot less fun for Payton, who also got attention during the regular season for making a choking sign at Falcons running back Devonta Freeman during the first matchup of the NFC South teams this year. Payton said he regretted doing it before the teams’ second matchup.

The Saints won’t get another chance to match up with the Vikings this season, but Payton can break out the clap again come the fall because New Orleans is scheduled to pay another visit to Minnesota.

  2. This guy is a dirt bag. From allowing a bounty system on his team to using the choke sign at another team, and now this. He is arrogant and classless and karma just punched him in the face.

  3. Well, I’m certainly surprised it was real, after 2 days with no pictures or video I figured it was Vikings fans wanting something extra on top of the win to feel better about. I’d prefer he not do that, I’m also sure hearing how he’s a cheater and God knows what else for 3 straight hours (on top of the endless complaining and whining about 2009 since then) wore on him.

  4. robsul82 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    Are any of you Vikings fans wondering why zero national news outlets have picked up this ridiculous "Sean Payton was doing a skol taunt before the final play to make fun of the fans" story that your local radio show guys came up with? Do you even wonder why in a stadium of 80,000 people carrying 80,000 cameras in their pockets, let alone the TV cameras present, there isn't one picture of it whereas the "choke" sign was easily recorded?

Good grief. Stop being so ridiculous that it's not enough to just be happy with a win over a team you despise, you have to invent a blatant BS story to feel even better, even more "right."

    Good grief. Stop being so ridiculous that it’s not enough to just be happy with a win over a team you despise, you have to invent a blatant BS story to feel even better, even more “right.”

    northeastkiller says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    Yes, Sean Payton did a skol chant to mock the fans before the final play that somehow 80,000 cameraphones and however many TV cameras somehow missed. Get real. Try to be happy with just getting a big playoff win and not feel the need to invent BS stories to feel even better.

Now what do you think?
    Now what do you think?

  5. He is as classless as they come. Coaches should be better than taunting the other teams or the players. Sure, you can be fired up and emotional trying to get your team to win, but to taunt……what an ass clown.

    It’s amazing how the (S)Aint’s can’t win without a bounty. #Classless

  6. What do you expect from a complete tool bag.

    He was involved in bounty gate, he does the choke symbol to Freemen, demands a broom to do a sweep dance for the media after beating the Panthers for a third time, and now mocking a fanbase that was in almost tears at the time because it seemed a lost was coming.

    How can someone of no class be a NFL coach? Lets be real, the Saints are a great team because of Brees, not this clown.

  7. This guy Payton is a class act. Like an elementary school class.

    He’s stuck on the lesson about karma, though. Maybe the principal should give him another suspension.

  9. Maybe he should have been concerned with what his D would be doing instead of taunting Vikes fans

    The best “playoff fun” comes from actually winning the game

  12. In Teddy We Trust –

    Well, on MY account…

    “northeastkiller says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Well, I'm certainly surprised it was real, after 2 days with no pictures or video I figured it was Vikings fans wanting something extra on top of the win to feel better about. I'd prefer he not do that, I'm also sure hearing how he's a cheater and God knows what else for 3 straight hours (on top of the endless complaining and whining about 2009 since then) wore on him.

  13. “Are any of you Vikings fans wondering why zero national news outlets have picked up this ridiculous “Sean Payton was doing a skol taunt before the final play to make fun of the fans” story that your local radio show guys came up with? Do you even wonder why in a stadium of 80,000 people carrying 80,000 cameras in their pockets, let alone the TV cameras present, there isn’t one picture of it whereas the “choke” sign was easily recorded?”
    I was there. On the Saints side of the field. I saw it. So suck it!

  14. And the choke sign to Atlanta when they get the lead? ETC ETC, not what a head coach should act like, but then that is the Saints for a long time, bounty gate????

  15. Not much room for interpretation here; click the article and read the first line:

    “New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton admitted to taunting Minnesota Vikings fans late in Sunday’s divisional-round playoff loss.”

    What a classy guy.

  16. A Coach should be a leader of men. Instead he behaves like a clown. He reminds me of a Junior High Kid who doesn’t understand humility. He really should be embarrassed but I doubt that he is.

  18. I’m a Saints fan, and Payton’s act is tiresome. He’s a child and a glorified offensive coordinator who can’t manage the clock nor late-game situations. He’s also lucky Jeff Ireland has saved him in the draft and free agency. Payton has always had personnel say, and the Saints’ drafts and free agency moves were terrible in recent years until Ireland came along.

  20. Again, speaking for only myself, I figured if it happened it would’ve been on Twitter in about 5 seconds considering the national TV cameras and modern life with everyone having a camera on their phone. My bad, I apologize.

  21. That type of behavior is totally acceptable from our President. We’ll draw the line in the sand on how to act with our football coaches. LOL! Amazing how we just keep climbing down the ladder.

    Our priority’s are as out of wack as the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff.

  22. That was a bush league move and Sean should know better. Between this, the choke gesture a few weeks ago and the whole bountygate thing, he needs to grow up. These are the actions of a lesser coach, not a Super Bowl winner who I think has a legit chance to be a Hall-of-Famer given all his success with the Saints.

  26. Lets all remember this tool of a coach, throwing up a choke sign at Freeman when they played in Atlanta.

    This dude is a piece of work.

    I love seeing him lose, got a little choke pie himself off of that last game.

    #blewdat

  28. I find it fun that I’ll be capable of watching the Vikings play next weekend. Good times. Cheers, sean.

  29. There are pics all over the Net on him doing it and on Twitter. I cant post links here or they just delete the comments. Payton is a scumbag and dirtball and I’m so glad Karma bit him in the ass. Couldn’t happen to a bigger loser.

  33. If there’s anyone who wonders why the Patriots win so well and so consistently, or who thinks they have to cheat to do it, let the parade of mediocrity in these playoffs remind you of how poor the leadership of most teams really is.

    – Cowboys fan

  34. Sean Payton is a tool. If anyone choked it’s Payton and the Aints. A classless coach on a classless team with classless fans. You didn’t see Zimmer making a choke sign at Williams for whiffing air, and you didn’t see him dancing with a broom after sweeping the Aints this year. Don’t have to showboat when you know your better.

  36. Enough has been said above, except a couple questions with simple answers: how many real good, quality head coaches would take the time to taunt the opposing crowd in a close game before it is even over? Hell, how many quality head coaches would even taunt the opposing crowd?

  37. tinye67 says:

    January 16, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    "Are any of you Vikings fans wondering why zero national news outlets have picked up this ridiculous "Sean Payton was doing a skol taunt before the final play to make fun of the fans" story that your local radio show guys came up with? Do you even wonder why in a stadium of 80,000 people carrying 80,000 cameras in their pockets, let alone the TV cameras present, there isn't one picture of it whereas the "choke" sign was easily recorded?"
————————————————————————
I was there. On the Saints side of the field. I saw it. So suck it!
    I was there. On the Saints side of the field. I saw it. So suck it!

    There are pics of it. Someone posted on a Vikings site. Its official. Hes a d-bag.

  39. There are pics on twitter of him doing that.

    northeastkiller says:
    January 16, 2018 at 1:11 pm
    Again, speaking for only myself, I figured if it happened it would've been on Twitter in about 5 seconds considering the national TV cameras and modern life with everyone having a camera on their phone. My bad, I apologize.

