Sean Payton on “Skol” clap to Vikings fans: Good playoff fun

Getty Images

While the Vikings waited to take a knee after Stefon Diggs‘ game-winning touchdown against the Saints, quarterback Case Keenum led the fans at U.S. Bank Stadium in the “Skol” clap that Vikings fans do during games in Minneapolis.

Keenum wasn’t the only person on the field to participate on Sunday, although the other one was less popular with the fans. Saints coach Sean Payton turned toward the stands and did the clap after the Saints took a 24-23 lead in the final minute of the game.

“There was just a group of fans; it was good playoff fun,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The remaining seconds of the game were surely a lot less fun for Payton, who also got attention during the regular season for making a choking sign at Falcons running back Devonta Freeman during the first matchup of the NFC South teams this year. Payton said he regretted doing it before the teams’ second matchup.

The Saints won’t get another chance to match up with the Vikings this season, but Payton can break out the clap again come the fall because New Orleans is scheduled to pay another visit to Minnesota.