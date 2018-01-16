Source: Some Steelers limited partners want a coaching change

Posted by Mike Florio on January 16, 2018, 11:59 AM EST
Plenty of Steelers fans currently are upset with the performance of coach Mike Tomlin, given the team’s inability to get back to the Super Bowl or, more specifically, to get past the Patriots. (And now the Jaguars.) A small group of Steelers fans who own pieces of the franchise’s equity are particularly miffed with Tomlin — sufficiently miffed that they want to see a change get made.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, some of the team’s limited partners intend to lobby owner Art Rooney to fire of Tomlin and to hire a new coach.

The limited partners, who became involved nearly a decade ago as member of the Rooney family sold their interest in the team after acquiring gaming interests that violate league policy, have no authority over the management of the team, but they have a pipeline to owner Art Rooney. Per the source, they plan to utilize it.

The group of limited partners includes Rob Citrone, Paul Evanson, Larry Paul, Stephen Paul, Bruce Rauner, Paul Sams, John Stallworh, Benjamin Statler, Scott Swank, David Tepper, Thomas Tull, Peter Varischetti, and Mike Wilkins.

The concerns relate to the increasingly obvious issues with decision-making in key moments of the game, also known as “situational football.” The absence of a plan in the final seconds of the loss last month to the Patriots was one thing; the frittering away of the final 47 seconds on Sunday against the Jaguars, when Pittsburgh was five yards from the end zone and down 10 points, only made it worse. (The source specifically pointed to those key 47 seconds, noting that the players were moving without any real sense of urgency as the clock was ticking and the Steelers needed two scores.)

The limited partners who will be pushing for a new coach also are concerned about the team’s lack of discipline, with last year’s Facebook Live fiasco from receiver Antonio Brown a prime example of it.

Tomlin drew criticism from many in November for talking openly about meeting the Patriots both in the regular season and in the playoffs, before Pittsburgh had even clinched a postseason berth. One of Tomlin’s key players, running back Le'Veon Bell, proclaimed via social media after New England beat Tennessee on Saturday night that the Steelers would have a pair of regular-season rematches in the playoffs — one against the Jaguars on Sunday and another against the Patriots the following Sunday.

Yes, Tomlin has won a Super Bowl and taken the team to another one. But the last appearance in the NFL title game came seven years ago; there’s currently a sense that the Steelers are underachieving under Tomlin. As one source observed, Pittsburgh would be undefeated if Bill Belichick were the coach, given the talent on the roster.

The Steelers have had only three coaches since 1969, with Chuck Noll yielding in 1992 to Bill Cowher, who resigned after the 2006 season. It’s believed by some that Art Rooney II preferred Russ Grimm as the replacement for Cowher, but that the late Dan Rooney wanted Tomlin.

Now that Art II is running the team, Art II can make the call on whether to change coaches. While it’s not believed he’ll give the limited partners’ plea any credence on its own, if Art II already is thinking about making a change, the coming effort by the limited partners to advocate for change could at least be a factor.

39 responses to “Source: Some Steelers limited partners want a coaching change

  1. Oh God Please let this come to pass.

    No one has done less with more than Tomlin and been able to keep their job.

  7. Sounds like these “partners” are seeing things clearly. But firing Tomlin is one thing…..replacing him is another. Do they have anyone in mind?

  9. myspaceyourface says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:00 pm
    Oh God Please let this come to pass.

    No one has done less with more than Tomlin and been able to keep their job.

    —————————–

    *ahem* Marvin Lewis *ahem*

  10. God … if you really do exist … and you can hear me …. please, PLEASE let the Steelers fire Cheerleader Tomlin and hire Mike Munchak before sundown today.

    The Steelers were vastly overrated this season. Besides playing in a weak AFC North the Steelers had the luck of playing several 2nd or 3rd string quarterbacks and barely eking out wins in some cases. If Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck, Deshaun Watson, played, no blocked punt touchdown in the opener against the Browns, etc. the Steelers were more like a 9-7 or 8-8 or 7-9 team. Even if they had beaten the Jags they still would have gotten crushed by the Patriots this Sunday. Guaranteed.

    The Steelers will not sniff another Super Bowl until Cheerleader Tomlin is gone.

  11. Tomlin makes real weird choices. He operates like riverboat gambler. The 4th down calls and the decision to not kick the ball away are the big story now, but these odd calls have been going on for a few years now. With such great talent on the team, it would be so much better to just play the odds. Unless this style can change, the may need to find somebody else to take the team over the hump.

  13. Is Mike Tomlin a “player’s coach”? Rex Ryan was and we all saw what happened with that coaching format (the first year in Buffalo he ruins a #4 defense, the year after he is fired the Bills make the playoffs). You look at the success that Bill B and Tom C have had and have to wonder if being a player’s coach and a cheerleader will only get you so far.

  14. Off topic about the Steelers, but I watched the Buffalo Super Bowl against the Giants recently and Jim Kelly’s clock management on the final drive was worse than I have seen anything Mike Tomlin or Andy Reid ever do.

  16. Tomlin talks a great game but he put Haley and Butler in at OC and DC and neither have made a the team better. His ability to lead his team into a game against a lesser opponent and lose or barely escape it year after year proves to me something needs to change!

  17. ExitStrategy says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:05 pm
    myspaceyourface says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:00 pm
    Oh God Please let this come to pass.

    No one has done less with more than Tomlin and been able to keep their job.

    —————————–

    *ahem* Marvin Lewis *ahem*

    _____________________

    Marvin Lewis has a special category of disfunction….
    He’s on a whole other level. lol
    Besides I’m not sure the Bungles ever had a franchise QB with a top 5 O line, the best WR and RB in the league.

  19. ExitStrategy says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:05 pm
    myspaceyourface says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:00 pm
    Oh God Please let this come to pass.

    No one has done less with more than Tomlin and been able to keep their job.

    —————————–

    *ahem* Marvin Lewis *ahem*

    ______________________

    Ehh, Lewis has definitely done less, but he has less as well. That said, it’s comical that he’s kept his job as long as he has. Seriously… He’s like Jeff Fisher 1.675

  20. The Steelers under Tomlin have always been an undisciplined team full of freelancers. It all comes back to the coach and the culture he cultivates.

  21. “As one source observed, Pittsburgh would be undefeated if Bill Belichick were the coach, given the talent on the roster.”

    If Belichick were the coach that roster would look very different. Tomlin is not a great coach but the Steelers team building philosophy is geared towards assembling the best collection of individual athletes rather than building the best possible team. It’s yielded a team that requires so much ‘managing’ by the HC that coaching it is problematic at best.

  23. Bring in John Fox or Chuck Pagano to take his place. Better yet, give some draft picks to the Chiefs for Albert Einstein Reid.

    I think there is one great coach in this league-and then some good coaches-and then a lot of bad ones. Mike isn’t the great coach, but he is a good one. He made some mistakes with situational football (and I ripped into him and his idiot coordinators Sunday afternoon). Let him learn from his mistakes. If he has a great team and a big screw up next season-then look at making a change.

  25. Who are you gong to replace him with? In reality there are about 3 coaches that seem to be elite. Bellicheck – always takes away the other teams best weapon and forces them to rely on their weakness. McVay – turned the worst offense ever into the most prolific with a written off QB turned into a borderline pro bowler and taking a RB and turning him into an MVP candidate. Shanahan – everywhere he goes his offense has its best year ever. Matt Ryan goes from an MVP to average just by losing his coach. There are a lot of other good coaches, but none as detailed oriented, game plan elite with their strategy, and successful as these three. Maybe Sean Payton too.

  26. you guys hate tomlin, just come out and say it. he is one of the most winningest coaches in the history of the league. and has a super bowl ring, “but yea it was with cowhers players” so was gruden and look at him now. I bet any team would love to have tomlim, im damn sure my Niners would love the success the steelers have had. Browns would damn sure love to have him. quit being “closet” type people the world is changing, get on board or go pound sand.

  27. Tomlin – has done nothing to warrant being the Steelers head coach going forward. The team has stagnated and needs to get a fresh start with a new head coach.

  28. steelers are overrated every year and in a sense that makes tomlin look like a bad coach. what does the rooney rule say about firing minority coaches???

  29. Tomlin did inherit a young hall of fame QB and a defense with some HOFers as well. Not many coaches start with that.

  31. Steelers: fun to watch but can’t get it done.

    Talent’s half the equation, the other is leadership.

    They have more than enough talent.

  32. myspaceyourface says:
    January 16, 2018 at 12:00 pm
    Oh God Please let this come to pass.

    No one has done less with more than Tomlin and been able to keep their job

    ——–

    You ever hear of this guy named Marvin Lewis??

  34. “No one has done less with more than Tomlin and been able to keep their job.
    *ahem* Marvin Lewis *ahem*”

    Jeff Fisher comes to mind too. Look what the Rams did this year the moment Fisher was gone.

  35. You guys don’t get it , the steelers brass picks the players with little input from the coach! Blame ownership for having a defense that can’t stop anyone ! With or without shazier! Yea Tomlinson ain’t the best but Belichic couldn’t do anything with that defense, let alone Munchek

  36. Who do they have in mind to replace him is the ultimate question. We as fans never know what’s really going on behind the scenes with these teams,how much control Tomlin has in decision making we will never know. For me its a matter of who’s calling the plays. Tomlin Haley or the DC. There is where the problem lies.You got the best running back in the game,and you open up with 3 empty backfields trying to throw the ball into a,20 mph wind? Who has control of they play calling should be looked.at very hard.

  37. Tomlin seems like a good motivator. Unfortunately, his players have mirrored his intensity in bad ways. I have seen Tomlin berate opposing players after the game, so no surprise that his players are notorious for helmet-to-helmet hits.

