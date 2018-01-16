Steelers re-sign Xavier Grimble, Kameron Canaday

Getty Images

The Steelers made the switch from the 2017 season to the 2018 offseason after Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars and got the ball rolling Monday by signing a couple of their impending exclusive rights free agents.

Pittsburgh announced that they have signed tight end Xavier Grimble and long snapper Kameron Canaday. As exclusive rights free agents, neither player would have been eligible to leave for another team unless the Steelers opted not to offer them contracts.

Grimble has 16 catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games over the last two seasons for Pittsburgh. He played nine snaps against the Jaguars and was the intended receiver on a pass into the end zone by Ben Roethlisberger in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Canaday beat out sixth-round pick Colin Holba for the long snapper job during training camp and played every game for the Steelers this season.