Steelers sign Mike Hilton to one-year extension

Cornerback Mike Hilton moved into a regular role as the Steelers’ nickel cornerback during the 2017 season and the team didn’t wait to get him under contract for the 2018 season.

Hilton was set to be an exclusive rights free agent, which meant he’d only actually become a free agent if the team chose not to offer him a contract. The Steelers did make the offer and announced on Tuesday that the deal is done.

Hilton played just over 58 percent of the defensive snaps for Pittsburgh and ended the year with 64 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. Three of those sacks came in the team’s 34-6 Christmas Day win against the Texans.

The Steelers signed two other exclusive rights free agents — tight end Xavier Grimble and long snapper Kameron Canaday — on Monday.