Terron Armstead doesn’t think he needs surgery on “jacked up” hip

Saints left tackle Terron Armstead has dealt with a variety of injuries over the last couple of years, but he doesn’t think a current hip ailment will require surgical intervention.

Armstead wrote on Twitter that his hip flexor was “ripped,” but didn’t repeat that diagnosis while talking to reporters in New Orleans on Tuesday. He did say that he doesn’t think he needs to have surgery to repair the issue.

“I won’t go into specifics, but my hip is pretty jacked up along with some other things,” Armstead said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “But nothing I’ve been dealing with isn’t fixable or isn’t reversible, so no permanent damage.”

Armstead ended the 2016 season on injured reserve due to a quad issue and missed the start of the 2017 season after having shoulder surgery. He said that he believes “this offseason will be the time I get completely healthy.”