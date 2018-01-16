Texans’ interviews for DBs job includes Darren Perry

Getty Images

The Texans have interviewed two assistants for their vacant defensive backs job and have offensive assistant Pat O’Hara in Chicago today talking to the Bears about becoming their quarterbacks coach, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston is seeking to replace John Butler, who was fired as defensive backs coach after the season.

The Texans interviewed their own assistant defensive backs coach, Anthony Midget, who was responsible for the safeties last season. Packers safeties coach Darren Perry is in Houston today interviewing for the job.

Perry played in the NFL for nine seasons before moving into coaching. He has spent time in Cincinnati, Oakland and Pittsburgh besides Green Bay.

He was one of three Green Bay assistants who interviewed for the Packers’ defensive coordinator job that went to Mike Pettine.

The Texans might have to replace O’Hara, who worked with the quarterbacks in Houston, but hope to keep him.