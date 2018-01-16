Thomas Morstead plays through rib injury, impressing Vikings fans

Posted by Charean Williams on January 16, 2018, 6:05 PM EST
Getty Images

Thomas Morstead tore cartilage in his ribs while making a tackle early in the first quarter. The Saints punter was in obvious pain on his final three punts, though he had kicks of 56 and 54 yards after the injury and a pain-killing injection.

“It was pretty simple in my mind: ‘This is either gonna be a really good punt or a really bad punt. Either way it’s gonna hurt like hell,'” Morstead said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “So I might as well try to make it as good as I could.

“My ego was shot a little bit when they said my ribs weren’t broken, which would have sounded cooler. But the doc was like, ‘Hey, don’t worry. It hurts just as bad.’”

Vikings fans apparently were impressed with Morstead’s gutsy performance. He said his “What You Give Will Grow” foundation received hundreds of donations from Minnesota.

“It’s very cool,” said Morstead, who joked, “I wish they were all bitter today because we had won. But it’s nice to see people doing nice things.”

4 responses to "Thomas Morstead plays through rib injury, impressing Vikings fans

  1. I was impressed with all the players ( which included Morstead) who came back for the kneel down at the end after the touchdown. Having your season end that way and having to go back out for one meaningless play must have been very difficult — hats off to them for doing it.

  2. Tough kid! I can say from personal experiences (yes plural), with a rib injury, simple things like; getting in or out of a chair, pouring a cup of coffee, or… just taking a shallow breath can be extremely painful. It was painful for me to watch him on tv. Kickers take a lot of crap but you sir, get applause from me.

  4. dcviking says:
    January 16, 2018 at 6:12 pm
    I was impressed with all the players ( which included Morstead) who came back for the kneel down at the end after the touchdown. Having your season end that way and having to go back out for one meaningless play must have been very difficult — hats off to them for doing it.

    +++++

    I’d forgotten about that. Great point!

