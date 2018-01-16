Titans: “Zero concern” about third coach for Marcus Mariota in four years

Getty Images

The Titans are looking for a new head coach and their eventual hire will be their third since they took quarterback Marcus Mariota with the second overall pick of the 2015 draft.

That lack of stability might be a concern for some teams, but Titans General Manager Jon Robinson made it clear that the Titans don’t feel that way.

“Marcus is a pretty resilient guy. He’s a very mentally tough guy,” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “He takes a lot from the standpoint of ownership in things. I have zero concern in Marcus being able to adapt and learn, and do what’s best to get the offense going.”

The lack of concern is likely tied to the team’s desire to see Mariota make more progress than he showed while playing for Mike Mularkey for the last two-plus seasons. They can’t very well want to see more growth and keep the status quo, which means they’ll be hoping the third time is a charm in Nashville.