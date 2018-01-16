Tomlin not ready to talk about potential coaching-staff changes

Getty Images

Amid increasing chatter than Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley, whose contract is expiring, won’t return, coach Mike Tomlin did nothing to fuel — or extinguish — those flames during a season-ending press conference on Tuesday.

Tomlin told reporters regarding his staff, “I don’t know where these roads are going to lead,” and Tomlin made it clear that he’s not ready to address the situation “at this point.”

Six years ago, the Steelers “retired” offensive coordinator Bruce Arians after his contract expired and, as Arians has said, Tomlin had told Arians that he will get a new deal. Haley replaced Arians, and it seems that Haley will now be replaced by someone else.

Tomlin also declined to address speculation that former Steelers receiver Hines Ward will replace Richard Mann, who is retiring, as the team’s receivers coach. Ward was seen on the Steelers sideline in coaching garb during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, at one point interacting with a receiver who had exited the field.