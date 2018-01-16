Tomlin not ready to talk about potential coaching-staff changes

January 16, 2018
Amid increasing chatter than Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley, whose contract is expiring, won’t return, coach Mike Tomlin did nothing to fuel — or extinguish — those flames during a season-ending press conference on Tuesday.

Tomlin told reporters regarding his staff, “I don’t know where these roads are going to lead,” and Tomlin made it clear that he’s not ready to address the situation “at this point.”

Six years ago, the Steelers “retired” offensive coordinator Bruce Arians after his contract expired and, as Arians has said, Tomlin had told Arians that he will get a new deal. Haley replaced Arians, and it seems that Haley will now be replaced by someone else.

Tomlin also declined to address speculation that former Steelers receiver Hines Ward will replace Richard Mann, who is retiring, as the team’s receivers coach. Ward was seen on the Steelers sideline in coaching garb during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, at one point interacting with a receiver who had exited the field.

15 responses to “Tomlin not ready to talk about potential coaching-staff changes

  2. Still is spewing the choice of words and phrases to try and sound all deep and thoughtful.

    He threw Arians and Lebeau under the bus, and while the Haley thing was a foregone conclusion, good to see he’s undermining his current coaches with having random alumni coaching during a playoff game.
    I’m sure Joey Porter is washing his car because that windbag won’t get a job anywhere else.

  3. Given Juju Smith-Schusters consistent dirty play (including pushing a tackler out of bounds to create a fake late hit penalty), I suspect Hines Ward is already the receivers’ coach.

  4. Todd Haley’s offense looked phenomenal all year. From an outsider looking in, that D was just plain awful. They let Brett Hundley look like Aaron Rodgers. Making Haley the scapegoat makes this team even more defunct than it is right now. That O was great all year. Lights out great. D was awwwwful!!

  10. The D was ranked 5th best in yards per game. The offense was 3rd best in the league in yards per game. 8th best in the league in points. Yeah, Tomlin is wasting talent. Cmon man. Just ran into a decent Jags team. Go ahead and blow your team up if that makes you happy. Chances are you cant improve on the balance that you had this year on the top of the stats for both O and D.

    The D was ranked 5th best in yards per game. The offense was 3rd best in the league in yards per game. 8th best in the league in points. Yeah, Tomlin is wasting talent. Cmon man. Just ran into a decent Jags team. Go ahead and blow your team up if that makes you happy. Chances are you cant improve on the balance that you had this year on the top of the stats for both O and D.
    The problem is that they can’t get it done when it counts. Whether it was the Patriots game, where they blew the game, or the Jaguars game, where several questionable plays robbed them of any chance to win.

    Given Juju Smith-Schusters consistent dirty play (including pushing a tackler out of bounds to create a fake late hit penalty)

    Seriously? He may have pushed the defender out of bounds, which is a legal block and not dirty, but the defender lifted his shoulder and hit the receiver which is a penalty. Consistently dirty? One blindside block against a psychotic animal makes him consistently dirty?

  15. Tomlin is the reason for most of the gaffs. SteAlers need to get their toughness back. A good running back can get you 4-5 yards with a decent line and some vision. Bell is not needed. Get your swagger back on D.

