Tony Romo: You always miss playing “a little bit”

Posted by Charean Williams on January 16, 2018, 5:14 PM EST
Getty Images

Tony Romo never made an NFC Championship Game with the Cowboys, but he will work the AFC Championship Game in his first season with CBS.

Romo, 37, could have continued his career with a team other than the Cowboys in the offseason, but he opted to begin a second career as an analyst. He admitted Tuesday he missed playing.

“You always miss it a little bit,” Romo said on a conference call, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I think it’s just human nature when you do something for whatever, 20 years of your life, you’re going to miss parts of it.

“I know I didn’t miss up waking up on Mondays, taking your time getting out of bed. That was a little easier when the kids run and jump on your bed, get yourself up and going.”

Romo directed the Cowboys to the playoffs four times in his career as the starter. He lost in the divisional round three times and in the wild-card round once. He was Dak Prescott‘s backup last season when the Packers upset the Cowboys in the divisional round.

13 responses to “Tony Romo: You always miss playing “a little bit”

  2. I don’t care what anyone says, he’s an awesome announcer. Breaks down plays, tells you what’s going to happen, and has passion when he calls games. Romo is easily top 3 in the broadcast game.

  4. Not a fan of him as a player, but a good broadcaster in the making. His analysis is better than some seasoned broadcasters.

  5. Romo has a face that looks like it should be punched a few dozen times…but that being said, he’s actually great in the booth. I look forward to catching more games he announces next year.

  6. I think that he had better practice his broadcasting – It only took about half a season and he was out his league. He does have some real insight and what they are doing but not very polished in his delivery. I would however rate him higher than the Aikman and Buck duo – I hate it when they are on.

  8. Have to say, I was prepared to hate him an a broadcaster, but he has shocked me how good he is. Accessible, passionate, he makes the game fun to listen to, particularly when he gets so into it he starts to provide sound effects. What a nice surprise.

  10. A little Romo goes a long way, but overall I think he’s doing a pretty good job as a broadcaster. I enjoy his educating us on how to see what’s going to happen on the next play, i.e., what to expect next and why, and his predictions are generally right on. Helps explain why Brady’s so exceptional at reading defenses and checking off plays. If Romo can so accurately predict what’s coming next clearly so can Brady, and he has….

  13. I was one of the doubters when CBS announced him as the number one guy alongside Jim Nantz, but I think he has done an outstanding job in his first season in the booth. His ability to predict and analyze plays is excellent, which brings a whole new perspective to calling the game.

    Well done Tony, keep it up.

