Tony Romo: You always miss playing “a little bit”

Getty Images

Tony Romo never made an NFC Championship Game with the Cowboys, but he will work the AFC Championship Game in his first season with CBS.

Romo, 37, could have continued his career with a team other than the Cowboys in the offseason, but he opted to begin a second career as an analyst. He admitted Tuesday he missed playing.

“You always miss it a little bit,” Romo said on a conference call, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I think it’s just human nature when you do something for whatever, 20 years of your life, you’re going to miss parts of it.

“I know I didn’t miss up waking up on Mondays, taking your time getting out of bed. That was a little easier when the kids run and jump on your bed, get yourself up and going.”

Romo directed the Cowboys to the playoffs four times in his career as the starter. He lost in the divisional round three times and in the wild-card round once. He was Dak Prescott‘s backup last season when the Packers upset the Cowboys in the divisional round.