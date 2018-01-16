Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll got good reviews from his former players.

What can the Dolphins learn from the four NFL teams still playing?

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski was happy to be back in a playoff game.

A look at the Jets defensive line heading into the offseason.

What did Sunday’s games tell us about what the Ravens are missing?

Looking ahead to free agency for the Bengals.

A few things to know about Browns quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese.

Steelers T Alejando Villanueva wonders what needs to change for the team to win a Super Bowl.

Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel has another head coaching interview lined up.

Examining the reasons why the Colts want to hire Josh McDaniels as their head coach.

Ten more takeaways from Sunday’s Jaguars win.

Titans G.M. Jon Robinson is on the spot for another head coaching hire.

Will the Broncos give QB Chad Kelly a shot in 2018?

The Chiefs reached into the college ranks for a quality control assistant.

The Chargers could use more consistency from RB Melvin Gordon.

Will Raiders coach Jon Gruden and RB Marshawn Lynch get along?

Should the Cowboys have drafted CB Jalen Ramsey?

A look at what hiring Pat Shurmur as head coach might mean for Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The Eagles offensive line will be tested by the Vikings.

Will the playoffs put the Redskins off the idea of paying top dollar for a quarterback?

The Bears have ties to the remaining playoff teams.

It’s not time for Matt Patricia to talk about the Lions yet.

The Packers could be more active in free agency this year.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer didn’t stick around for the final kneeldown on Sunday.

Putting the blame for the Falcons falling short on coaching.

Coach Ron Rivera is stable amid a lot of Panthers changes.

A collection of Saints reactions to Sunday’s loss.

The Buccaneers will be in the market for a backup quarterback this offseason.

Five players who could be cap casualties for the Cardinals.

Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman is looking forward to building on this season’s success.

The 49ers need another linebackers coach.

Analyzing the latest additions to the Seahawks coaching staff.