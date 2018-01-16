Tuesday’s PFT PM, Five-Down Territory edition

PFT PM

Hopefully, today’s episode doesn’t. Topics include the reported (by PFT) effort by Pittsburgh’s limited partners to make a run at changing coaches, whether Ben Roethlisberger truly wants Todd Haley back with the Steelers, Drew Brees‘ future in New Orleans, Pat Shurmur’s prospects in New York, the Jets’ decision to cut ticket prices, and more.

