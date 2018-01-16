Vikings’ Harrison Smith: As a safety, I feel for Marcus Williams

Getty Images

Vikings safety Harrison Smith was celebrating the missed tackle from Saints safety Marcus Williams that put Minnesota in the NFC Championship Game, but Smith has felt sympathy as he’s heard Williams turned into the game’s goat this week.

Smith said on PFT Live that the second-guessing of Williams has become a bit much.

“As a safety, I feel for him. Obviously I’m happy to be on this end of it, but, yeah, I don’t really know what to say,” Smith said. “It’s always easy to talk about it after the fact . . . you always hear what someone could have done.”

Although Smith never completely lost faith in his team, he acknowledges that he thought the best-case scenario would be the Vikings’ offense getting into field goal range, not scoring a touchdown.

“I had zero thought of us scoring a touchdown, so that’s what I think was most shocking to everybody,” Smith said.

Williams looked like he never thought giving up a touchdown was possible, either.