Vikings’ Harrison Smith: As a safety, I feel for Marcus Williams

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 16, 2018, 8:54 AM EST
Vikings safety Harrison Smith was celebrating the missed tackle from Saints safety Marcus Williams that put Minnesota in the NFC Championship Game, but Smith has felt sympathy as he’s heard Williams turned into the game’s goat this week.

Smith said on PFT Live that the second-guessing of Williams has become a bit much.

“As a safety, I feel for him. Obviously I’m happy to be on this end of it, but, yeah, I don’t really know what to say,” Smith said. “It’s always easy to talk about it after the fact . . . you always hear what someone could have done.”

Although Smith never completely lost faith in his team, he acknowledges that he thought the best-case scenario would be the Vikings’ offense getting into field goal range, not scoring a touchdown.

“I had zero thought of us scoring a touchdown, so that’s what I think was most shocking to everybody,” Smith said.

Williams looked like he never thought giving up a touchdown was possible, either.

28 responses to “Vikings’ Harrison Smith: As a safety, I feel for Marcus Williams

  6. Coffeehog says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:01 am
    Just curious, if Williams had made the tackle (and lets assume the clock got stopped) what were the odds of nailing a field goal from that spot?

  9. I am still wondering what Williams was thinking on that final play. Worst case you hit Diggs early and is pass interference. Tackle him in bounds and the game is over. Dive, miss and take out your own teammate is something special.

  10. Timeout called right before the fateful play, this never discussed. I believe that rookie db came out of the time out with two thoughts pounded into his head from coaches while he participated in the final play ZONE defense. One, no pass interference. Two, be sure to be positioned at sideline side so as to not push the receiver ob while pushing him into play to end game. Looking at replay, his technique was the issue. He ended up to far away from sideline, knew it, tried to get there late and in a horrible decision tried to hit larger Diggs on inside part of body rather than simply through the torso, as he would have in a normal situation. Yes, Williams whiffed on hit to Diggs, but amazingly he did not whiff completely as he took out his team’s #20 who surely would at a minimum taken Diggs OB (for Minnesota fg attempt) and might possibly have done better as he was coming quickly from behind at the sideline with a good angle should Diggs not have quickly stepped ob. My guess, no way to prove, Minnesota would have ended up with the FG attempt as Diggs surely skilled to fight to the side boundary–but that is assuming Diggs would have known there were still a few ticks on clock.

  11. I was a D-line guy, in the big show, you know Highschool…lol

    Wrapping up is so fundamental. You see it week in and week out, some DB comes up and tries a shoulder bump and the WR/RB just keeps right on trucking. If he would have broke down and wrapped him up, or just made contact, they would have been attempting a field goal. Would that have changed to outcome, probably not, but they would have at least had a chance.

  13. I did think it was funny how immediately they were talking about how hopefully Williams career Will survive. I’ve never heard that before when a player made a bad play especially for a rookie who has quite a few years left in front of him. I forget the name of the guy but this play was pretty similar to the one that Denver safety gave up to Pittsburgh in the playoffs few years back. Williams had a really good season as a rookie in a tough position to play. He should be okay.

  15. It sucks, because it’s clear that Williams is trying to time that tackle so that he kept the receiver in bounds. Clock would’ve ran to 0, no field goal, game over. Obviously it didn’t work out that way, so he has to feel pretty terrible about that, but I mean… How about the entire defense doesn’t allow 17 unanswered points to start the game? Then you’re never in that situation. You can point the blame in a lot of places, unfortunately for Williams he just happened to be the most obvious offender.

  18. Don’t let the Vikings epic victory distract you from the fact that Sean Peyton was busy trolling Vikings fans with this own version of the SKOL chant while they blew the lead.

  19. I think there’s a lot of saints fans forgetting how big of a long shot this game was in the first place. If they didn’t get that Williams interception, block a punt, have kamara score that ridiculous wheel route touchdown, AND have Snead convert that 4th and 10, this wouldn’t have been a game.

  20. What’s his opinion on the lame Skol chant? They’re doing it wrong. It should have the cadence of rowing a longboat, not getting the bartenders attention at closing time.

  23. Bad play call. I’d place more blame on the NO coaching staff. To rush four down linemen in that situation is text book of what not to do in that situation. There is no need to rush any down linemen in that situation.

  25. I would have felt bad for him, but after seeing their cheating, whiny coach doing a choke sign to Carolina, and mocking the Skol chant in Minnesota, I’m glad it happened that way. Sean Payton is the most immature head coach in NFL history, and this exit couldn’t have happened to a better person, or team. The kid will be ok though, he has shown enough to not let that play define him.

  26. The look on Sean Payton’s face is something I’m going to cherish for the rest of my life. Seeing a trolling choke sign fan mocking clown like him getting jobbed at the end was priceless. Now if NO could do something right and cut ties with the d-bag who’s hampering Brees more then helping would quickly turn that Org around, but then again that’s the culture down there.

  27. heymister24 says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:38 am
    Marcus Williams biggest bonehead play since Jim Marshall.
    Jim Marshall’s play was a regular season game that cost them 2 points and the Vikings won anyway. Not even in the same galaxy.

  28. mazenblue says:
    January 16, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Amazing ending to a game. I bet sports bettors were going crazy at the back and forth at the end there.

    Can confirm. The sports book I was in went crazy. Most people were going to lose their bets if the Vikings had only won by two with the field goal. Vikings bettors real happy, Saints bettors heartbroken. Great weekend to be in Vegas betting on and watching playoff games.

