Vikings would play Super Bowl as visitor in their home stadium

Posted by Charean Williams on January 16, 2018, 3:10 PM EST
The Vikings, of course, could become the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. But just because it has never happened doesn’t mean the NFL has not considered the possibility until now.

“It is something we plan for well in advance each year,” said NFL spokesman Michael Signora, who currently is in Minneapolis working on Super Bowl preparations.

The plan since the beginning has had the AFC practicing at the Vikings’ Winter Park facility, with the NFC team at the University of Minnesota with the exception of a scenario in which the Vikings were in the game. In that scenario, the Vikings would remain in their home facility with the AFC team practicing at the University of Minnesota. All 12 playoff teams were given the plan in their NFL Playoffs Guide before the start of the postseason.

The NFC team always was designated to use the Vikings’ locker room and the Vikings’ sideline.

The Vikings, though, will see some differences in their stadium, if they get there.

The AFC team, as the designated home team, will get the benefit of selecting its jersey color and has first choice of media availability session times during the week. The NFC team, as the visitor, will call the coin toss.

The Super Bowl field will have one end zone painted for each team and the NFL and Super Bowl markings on other parts of the field. The NFL will control the game presentation and entertainment in the stadium and on the video boards.

The number of tickets provided to the two participating teams will remain equal should the Vikings play in the game. Each team will receive the traditional participating team allocation, and then the host club allocation will be split between the two participating teams. That is based on a 1998 league resolution.

In other words, the Patriots or Jaguars will get more tickets for their fans if the Vikings are the opponent.

29 responses to “Vikings would play Super Bowl as visitor in their home stadium

  2. Home or road team really doesn’t matter in the Super Bowl. It’s really only to decide which uniforms each team wears. Nice that the Vikings can keep their locker room and sideline, which should make it seem more like a home game. It just makes sense to keep them in their own practice facility, which ironically is in its last year and is much worse than the brand new facility at the University.

  4. Gotta beat the Eagles first. But IF they get there expect those already outrageous ticket prices to be even more outrageous. If I was a fan of the AFC team I would definitely put my ticket(s) on the market just to see what they’d bring.

  5. The coolest part of being in the stadium before the Diggs miracle was watching the storm intensify while we were ahead and you couldn’t even see the buildings outside the glass, like the white walkers were coming. By the time the saints were coming back, you could see the clock tower in the background and other downtown buildings; it reminded you to keep looking at all the time left in the game. It was a surreal experience on Sunday.

  6. I would expect a huge Minnesota presence if they make it. I would certainly pay through the teeth to watch my team play a Super Bowl at home, and there will be plenty of tickets on the market.

  7. Since a lot of fans can’t afford SB tickets, I think the stadium will be mostly Viking fans if we make it. Not even thinking about it right now.

  9. Since a lot of fans can’t afford SB tickets, I think the stadium will be mostly Viking fans if we make it. Not even thinking about it right now.

    ____________________________________________________

    The SB is completely Corporate… the fans will get a few tickets to appease them, but don’t expect this to have the home town fan support you think. 80 percent of the people in the stands will not really care who wins or loses, its all part of the Corp boondoggle experience.

  11. It would be weird seeing them in the road whites and purple pants in there though. Wonder if the AFC team would do them a solid and pick their white jerseys?

  12. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:23 pm
    Since a lot of fans can’t afford SB tickets, I think the stadium will be mostly Viking fans if we make it. Not even thinking about it right now.
    ————-
    Yes you are. Otherwise, you wouldn’t have even had that thought to make a comment.

  13. Corporate gong show.
    Know a media guy that says the experience is much better at home with friends and food than it is inside the stadium.

  16. I believe it will be Philly representing the NFC as leaving home after a huge miracle like they got will be a let down. Philly is determined to show their home dog status is an insult, but will fade is the Super Bowl. A Minnesota team in the Super Bowl would be a huge economic loss for the area. I doubt local businesses are routing for the Vikings to make it, as the hotels, restaurants, bars, etc will all be more than half empty. If I am a Philly fan with a Super Bowl ticket, I’d sell it and put the money towards next year or the year after when you have Wentz, in Atlanta or Florida. Minnesota is no place to be in early February, and honestly, I think Wentz’s injury catches up to you in the Super Bowl. Pats fans will buy up tickets to see what could be Brady’s last Super Bowl if they beat the Jags. A Vikings-Jags Super Bowl would be a Super Bore. Nobody would watch it outside of Minnesota and North Florida, except for maybe Packers fans trapped inside by cold weather, hoping for trolling material on Vikings fans, as the Vikings seek to tie the Denver Broncos for most Super Bowl losses at 5, but with zero wins, the Vikings would own the tie breaker over Denver with a lower winning percentage (.0000). Skoal Brotha’.

  17. For what is worth, the visiting team (wearing white) have won the SB ever since SB XL (with the exception to the Packers beating the Steelers in SB XLV). This is probably the reason why Denver decided to wear white during SB 50 despite not being the visitor.

  18. The Patriots have white-ish jersey’s and dark blue pants.
    The Vikings road pants are dark purple.

    Wouldn’t it make sense to have the Viking wear purple jersey’s then?
    They’ve done it a few times on the road the last 2-3 seasons.

    IF they beat Philadelphia.

  19. Broken Skydiver says:
    January 16, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    The SB is completely Corporate… the fans will get a few tickets to appease them, but don’t expect this to have the home town fan support you think. 80 percent of the people in the stands will not really care who wins or loses, its all part of the Corp boondoggle experience.
    _________

    True, but there will always be tickets available on the secondary market and most of those will be snatched up by Vikings fans. This fanbase is so ready for a Super Bowl and they will pay to be there. They don’t have to worry about the other travel costs so they are better able to afford the exorbitant prices.

    Gotta take care of business this week first, though.

  22. Shouldn’t be allowed to play the biggest game of the year in their home stadium. NFL needs to go back to the plan of an alternate field to eliminate any chance of this happening.

  24. Your favorite team going to a Super Bowl at any time, is ALWAYS a good thing. But other than having the local fans cheer for you (win or lose) as you exit the stadium, I don’t see it as a positive but maybe someone will give me a different perspective. I would rather see my local economy get the bump from TWO teams and their fan bases; flying in, renting cars and hotel rooms, increased restaurant dining and visits to local attractions or an increase of business to ride sharing or home rental sites. If the home team goes to the Super Bowl, a bar or restaurant might see increased business the day of the game. But if both teams have to travel, you’ll see that increase for several days. Being an LSU fan, I want them to go to bowl games but I NEVER liked seeing them go to the Sugar Bowl. Baton Rouge is about an hour from New Orleans so fans just drive down on game day and after having a few drinks after the game, most fans head home. If I owned a bar or restaurant, it would be bittersweet to see my local team go to the Super Bowl. I’d be happy to see them go of course. But I’d be HAPPIER to cheer for my team and also know that my business and employees got an economic boom from it.

  25. Someone needs to sneak their way to the horn and blast it – electronically, through lung power, or through some other cunning or guile. Viking hero forever.

  26. I think if the Vikings make it to the SB will be an enormous Viking fan presence. First off, there’s always tons of tickets available if your willing to pay a premium but think about this. Most times if you want to see your team play in the SB you have to factor in travel, lodging, food and all that. Now, as a home game, fans only have to pay for a ticket and maybe parking if they don’t use mass transit. So instead of spending $5 to $10k a fan can drop $3K or $4K on a ticket and save on all those other expenses. Also consider the Vikings haven’t been to a SB in over forty years! It’ll be fascinating to see how it plays out if the Vikings make it.

  27. There will be plenty of tickets available and Viking fans will pay whatever it takes, and I don’t blame them. They can save on travel and hotel to offset the ridiculous prices.

    Just don’t get ahead of yourselves. Don’t let one unexpected and never-to-be-repeated fluke play be enough. Gotta get there first. I want them to win it all. I do not want New England to win another, and the Vikings look like they might have the best chance. The Eagles were top-drawer with Wentz, but not anymore.

