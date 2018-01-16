Weather shouldn’t be an issue in Philadelphia on Sunday

Getty Images

With five days to go until the NFC Championship to be played in Philadelphia, it’s time to start paying attention to the weather. For now, it looks like the weather won’t be an issue.

According to Weather.com, the projected high on Sunday will be 51 degrees, with a low of 39. The chances of precipitation are 10 percent, with winds coming out of the southwest at six miles per hour.

If the forecast holds (and quite often the only weather report that’s accurate is yesterday’s), this likely benefits the Vikings, since sloppy conditions would favor the Eagles, who are both larger and better suited to run the ball given the presence of multiple tailbacks who can move the chains.

Wind became an issue for last weekend’s game against the Falcons, especially as balls soared higher, where the wind was blowing more strongly. The field also was choppy, even though the field was dry.

One of the downsides of being a dome team comes from leaving the dome and playing outdoors. Minnesota’s defense is suited to travel; the real question is whether a passing game led by a quarterback who played high school and college football in Texas and the bulk of his pro football with dome teams will be able to execute the passing game in the elements. The fact that the elements won’t be of much consequence surely can’t hurt.

Since becoming a dome team in 1982, the Vikings are 3-11 in games postseason games played outdoors. One of those 11 losses came in 2004 in Philly, a week after securing one of those three outdoor playoff wins, at Lambeau Field in the Randy Moss fake moon game.

Assuming the weather report isn’t fake news, the Vikings could finally get their fourth outdoor postseason win since becoming an indoor team 36 years ago.