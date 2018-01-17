Adam Thielen declares his lower back “good” after missing practice

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen missed practice Wednesday with a lower back injury.

But Theilen declared himself fine after watching from the side.

“I’m good,” he said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

The only other non-participant was nose tackle Shamar Stephen (back, ankle).

The Vikings did see the return of safety Andrew Sendejo on a limited basis. Sendejo was diagnosed with a concussion after a block by Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (rib) also was limited.

Safety Anthony Harris (knee) and center Pat Elflein (shoulder) were full participants.