Allen Robinson expects to be 100 percent “relatively soon”

Getty Images

The Jaguars’ 29-7 win over the Texans in the first week of the regular season gave the first signs of what the team would be able to do this season, but it wasn’t an entirely happy day.

Allen Robinson was lost for the season when he tore his ACL after making one catch for 17 yards, which left Jacksonville’s passing game without its top receiver. As their presence in the AFC Championship Game attests, the Jaguars were able to overcome the loss but it’s hard not to think their offense might be even better like with deep shots to Robinson off play action in the mix.

It’s not a sure thing that they’ll have that wrinkle back next season. Robinson is set for free agency and a torn ACL can change plans about the future. Robinson is doing his best to quiet any of those concerns.

“Everybody knows the plays I’m capable of making and being 24 years old, I’m expected to make a 100 percent recovery,” Robinson said, via the Florida Times-Union. “I know I’ll be at 100 percent relatively soon.”

The franchise tag is an option for Robinson and he says he wouldn’t be surprised if the Jaguars went that route to ensure they get the chance to see if he can make good on that prediction.