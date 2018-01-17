Allen Robinson expects to be 100 percent “relatively soon”

The Jaguars’ 29-7 win over the Texans in the first week of the regular season gave the first signs of what the team would be able to do this season, but it wasn’t an entirely happy day.

Allen Robinson was lost for the season when he tore his ACL after making one catch for 17 yards, which left Jacksonville’s passing game without its top receiver. As their presence in the AFC Championship Game attests, the Jaguars were able to overcome the loss but it’s hard not to think their offense might be even better like with deep shots to Robinson off play action in the mix.

It’s not a sure thing that they’ll have that wrinkle back next season. Robinson is set for free agency and a torn ACL can change plans about the future. Robinson is doing his best to quiet any of those concerns.

“Everybody knows the plays I’m capable of making and being 24 years old, I’m expected to make a 100 percent recovery,” Robinson said, via the Florida Times-Union. “I know I’ll be at 100 percent relatively soon.”

The franchise tag is an option for Robinson and he says he wouldn’t be surprised if the Jaguars went that route to ensure they get the chance to see if he can make good on that prediction.

  1. ARob will be the on the Jaguars next season. The bigger question is who will be throwing him the ball.

  6. Head north young man to the new and improved Buffalo Bills. We need you to line up with Kelvin Benjamin and give our next QB (Alex Smith, Baker Mayfield or Mason Rudolph) somebody to throw to.

    Head north Sir Allen. Your presence will strike fear into the evil New England Empire and Darth Belichik. We are the next Lords of the NFL Universe! Join us!!

    Pats and Jags both lose their number one receiver and look where they are now.

    Receivers are over-rated.
    As a lions fan, I been saying this the last decade. We went 0-16 with arguably the top 3 most talented WR ever. Didnt even get us one win. Jerry Rice, had arguably the best playoff QB in history and one of the most feared Defenses in history.

    Head north young man to the new and improved Buffalo Bills.
    Or stay in sunny FL and go to the AFC Championship game. Your choice bruh…. LOL. Im sure his choice is already made. If you cant beat the jags, why dont you just become a Jags fan instead of begging for all their players????

  11. Allen Robinson just started jumping in his rehab. I would hardly call that 100% after only 4 or so months. I’m sure his progress is good, but this guys number one priority is getting Devante Adams money, then his number two priority is getting healthy.

