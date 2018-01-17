Andrew Sendejo will practice, still in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo was knocked out of the team’s win over the Saints with a concussion, but it doesn’t sound like they expect to play without him in the NFC Championship.

At his Wednesday press conference, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said that Sendejo will take part in individual drills when the team kicks off their practice week ahead of Sunday’s date with the Eagles. Sendejo won’t be able to do more than that until he progresses through the rest of the concussion protocol, but Zimmer expects that to happen soon enough.

“He’ll be fine,” Zimmer said.

Sendejo had 80 tackles and two interceptions during the regular season and had another interception against New Orleans before leaving the game with his injury.