Andrew Sendejo will practice, still in concussion protocol

Posted by Josh Alper on January 17, 2018, 12:39 PM EST
Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo was knocked out of the team’s win over the Saints with a concussion, but it doesn’t sound like they expect to play without him in the NFC Championship.

At his Wednesday press conference, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said that Sendejo will take part in individual drills when the team kicks off their practice week ahead of Sunday’s date with the Eagles. Sendejo won’t be able to do more than that until he progresses through the rest of the concussion protocol, but Zimmer expects that to happen soon enough.

“He’ll be fine,” Zimmer said.

Sendejo had 80 tackles and two interceptions during the regular season and had another interception against New Orleans before leaving the game with his injury.

  1. What a turning point that concussion was in the game. If the refs would have enforced the penalty instead of picking up the flag, the Saints would have been pushed back 15 yards and their momentum would have been stopped. Rhodes was so upset his head wasn’t in the game right after that and he gave up the touchdown to Thomas. If that drive ends in a field goal instead of a touchdown, the whole complexion of the game would have been different.

  3. This is great news. Andrew had a great Divisional game and that Brees-pick was a thing of beauty. He’s getting better game by game- let that momentum carry the Vikings to the final home game of the season!

  4. In Teddy We Trust says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:45 pm
    What a turning point that concussion was in the game. If the refs would have enforced the penalty instead of picking up the flag, the Saints would have been pushed back 15 yards and their momentum would have been stopped. Rhodes was so upset his head wasn’t in the game right after that and he gave up the touchdown to Thomas. If that drive ends in a field goal instead of a touchdown, the whole complexion of the game would have been different

    /////////////////////

    In hindsight if that didn’t happen we Viking fans would never have been treated to the greatest play in playoff history next to Franco Harris and the immaculate reception.

  5. I had replacing Sendejo as a mid-level priority going into the 15 and 16 seasons. This year I admitted he could get the job done. He’s well outperformed that level, and I look forward to having him prove me even more wrong over the next couple of years!

  6. Brutal hit by Thomas on that pick, Sendejo’s popped a lot of dudes like that. When an offensive player gets a chance to nail someone on the D, they will take it everytime. No flag so the refs thought it was a clean hit. Hines Ward made a career out of those hits. Keep your head on a swivel for the Eagles game Andrew.

  7. That dude was knocked out cold. No way he should be playing. If he does, the NFL needs to investigate.

  9. In hindsight if that didn’t happen we Viking fans would never have been treated to the greatest play in playoff history next to Franco Harris and the immaculate reception.

    ____________________________________

    And if you don’t win it all… it was just another play.

  10. Rhodes was so upset his head wasn’t in the game right after that and he gave up the touchdown to Thomas.
    __________________________________
    Xavier Rhodes can only give up touchdowns if his head isn’t right. Got it.

  11. Their numbers against the running game with and without him are quite different. Given that the Eagles will want to run it a lot, the Vikings really need him healthy for Sunday.

  12. As Thomas ran his slant route, Sendejo was basically in his face. So, Thomas defended himself from being the one who would take the brunt of the collision. He wasn’t intentionally trying to take him out, and the claim that he was is ridiculous.

  13. Hopefully he is active. The defense struggled a bit after he left the game. He does not get the recognition of Harrison Smith, but he is tough and physical.

  15. Broken Skydiver says:
    January 17, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    In hindsight if that didn’t happen we Viking fans would never have been treated to the greatest play in playoff history next to Franco Harris and the immaculate reception.

    ____________________________________

    And if you don’t win it all… it was just another play.

    ÷÷÷÷÷

    The Steelers lost in the AFC Championship the week after the Immaculate Reception. The Minneapolis Miracle will be remembered for decades no matter how the rest of the playoffs go for the Vikings.

  16. Let me be the first to say that I was wrong about him as a player. I was so frustrated earlier in his career seeing him routinely miss tackles while trying for the “knockout” hit. He has shown that he is a smart, tough football player…all the credit goes to him and the coaches….I will remain on my couch

  17. How does Zimmer know he will be fine? That’s a vicious shot and he was out cold. Not sure the league and teams really do anything about concussions other than lip service

