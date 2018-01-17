Bears retain two more assistants on defense

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 17, 2018, 9:10 AM EST
Bears coach Matt Nagy was able to retain veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and it appears he’s keeping a number of familiar faces there.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, linebackers coach Glenn Pires and assistant defensive backs coach Roy Anderson are returning to the staff.

Keeping some continuity there can only help, since Nagy and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich will be focused on revamping the offense around second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The Bears finished 10th in the league in total defense last season, as they’ve improved steadily since Fangio showed up with coach John Fox in 2015.

  1. I hope Nagy has the good sense to replace the strength and conditioning staff and trainers. The amount of player games lost to injury under the Fox regime was just ridiculous. Radical change is needed in how that team gets its players physically prepared to play.

  4. bassplucker says:
    January 17, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I hope Nagy has the good sense to replace the strength and conditioning staff and trainers. The amount of player games lost to injury under the Fox regime was just ridiculous. Radical change is needed in how that team gets its players physically prepared to play.
    _________________________________________________

    I could say the same thing for the Packers.

