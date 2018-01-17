Bears retain two more assistants on defense

Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy was able to retain veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and it appears he’s keeping a number of familiar faces there.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, linebackers coach Glenn Pires and assistant defensive backs coach Roy Anderson are returning to the staff.

Keeping some continuity there can only help, since Nagy and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich will be focused on revamping the offense around second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The Bears finished 10th in the league in total defense last season, as they’ve improved steadily since Fangio showed up with coach John Fox in 2015.