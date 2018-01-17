Bears to hire Shane Toub as offensive quality control coach

Getty Images

The Bears are hiring Shane Toub as an offensive quality control coach, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Toub is the son of Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

Shane Toub worked for Lovie Smith as a graduate assistant at the University of Illinois last season.

He began coaching immediately after his playing career ended at Dayton. Toub was the starting center on the 2016 team that finished 9-2. He won the Stan Kurdziel Memorial Trophy as the team’s top lineman.

Toub appeared in 35 games with 23 starts at Dayton.