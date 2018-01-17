Bill Belichick confirms Malcolm Mitchell staying on IR

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick confirmed the team won’t activate wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell off injured reserve.

The team ended up using neither of its short-term injured reserve designations. Linebacker Shea McClellin returned to practice from injured reserve but was never activated to the 53-player roster after a setback in his rehab.

Mitchell returned to practice December 27, opening a three-week window before the Patriots were forced to make a decision. He missed two practices last week.

Mitchell did not play this season after being placed on injured reserve before the season opener with a knee issue that began in the spring.