Bill Belichick heaps praise on the Jaguars, #asexpected

The Patriots will be hosting the Jaguars for a berth in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, and New England coach Bill Belichick had plenty of praise for the only other team from the AFC to still be playing.

“[I]n watching the Jaguars over the last two and a half days intensively, they are really good at everything,” Belichick told reporters on Wednesday. “Offensively, they are at the top of the league in a lot of categories – points, yards rushing, points after turnovers and yards per completion. All of these [receivers] have a big completion average.

“Defensively, again, top of the league in everything, starting with turnovers, sacks, negative plays [forced] and points, you name it. They are very good in the kicking game. They are aggressive. They have a good return team with [Jaydon] Mickens and [Corey] Grant. They have a good coverage group, good specialists.

“They are very aggressive. They have run fakes. They do other things that are a little bit unorthodox to keep you off-balance in that phase of the game. It is really a solid team all the way across the board. The running game has a lot of variety to it. It is very good. Between the backs, the quarterback and his role in it, it is very challenging.

“As I said, all of the receivers are high average per catch guys and so are the tight ends. When they throw it to them, they gain a lot of yards. That is a big challenge, too. They have great depth in their backs. They are all good. They are all explosive. [Leonard] Fournette obviously has had a great year, but when he went out last week against Pittsburgh, [T.J.] Yeldon came in and did a great job for them. Whoever is in there is going to be a problem. Like I said, the offense is a problem, the defense is a problem and special teams is a problem. That is why they are playing. They are good at everything. Good players and good coaches, a strong football team.”

Indeed they are. Despite inconsistency due to immaturity that had them at 3-3 through six games, they have grown and improved throughout the year, and they are dangerous and will be hard to beat.

“I think we’re going to have to play our best game of the year,” Belichick said.

Ultimately, they’re going to have to score one more point than the Jaguars. And while the Patriots are a heavy favorite, the nothing-to-lose Jaguars definitely could find a way to show up on Sunday and win the game.