Blake Bortles appreciates teammates having his back

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 17, 2018, 2:16 PM EST
Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has taken heavy criticism throughout his NFL career, and this year, even with Jacksonville in the AFC Championship Game, the criticism hasn’t let up. Some of Bortles’ teammates are getting sick of that.

Bortles was asked today about the steady stream of praise for him that has come from the Jaguars’ locker room, as other Jaguars players have repeatedly told fans and the media to show Bortles some respect.

“That type of stuff for me is big. I don’t care much about what is said outside our locker room. What I care about is inside that locker room. Those are the opinions I care about. When other people say stuff, it doesn’t bother me. But to see guys in that locker room stand up for me and say stuff, it’s pretty cool,” Bortles said. “Because those are the opinions I value and the guys I want to impress and do well for.”

If Bortles plays well on Sunday and the Jaguars get to the Super Bowl, he may finally stop hearing all that criticism, and vindicate his teammates’ faith in him.

14 responses to “Blake Bortles appreciates teammates having his back

  2. How many gullible media people and fans have repeated the pure speculation that Bortles cares more about partying than football?

    Intelligent criticism of Bortles’ play on the field is one thing. Furthing pure speculation of his off-field activities simply shows a lack of intelligence.

    Or the joke will last forever. Ask Trent Dilfer.

  5. Sounds like the Dilfer LED Ravens used to do when people criticized Dilfer, except this team doesn’t have Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Jamal Lewis, Shannon Sharpe, Chris McAlister, Duane Starks, Priest Holmes etc. Still, they are a dangerous team. All hands on deck in Foxboro…

  6. I cant wait til all these contracts come up for renewal and the whole team falls apart. You can tell by the size of the Jaguars players egos they will be following the money and not signing any “team friendly” deals. Hell, money is the reason most of the free agènts they signed came to them, it wasn’t because they thought they was gonna win a superbowl. Follow those dollars.

  7. If Jags find a way to win this and Bortles plays a part in it, lots of people will continue to look foolish with the comments about him. Either way win or lose he has handled this with class which cant be said for some of those throwing the insults

  8. Bortles may or may not be on the Jags next year but they have to have his back right now, when he is. The guy is not a franchise QB, but you can win with him. Jags may get rid of him if they can get an upgrade this offseason, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they weren’t able to.

  9. cheapseater says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:29 pm
    Or the joke will last forever. Ask Trent Dilfer.

    I know ….wining a SB as NFL QB is always going to be a joke that last forever….SMH
  12. Dilfer didn’t win that Super Bowl–the Ravens’ defense did. Dilfer is still a joke as a QB, and always will be. Everyone who knows football is aware of this.

  13. lanman11 says:
    January 17, 2018 at 2:31 pm
    Just saying, Ed Reed wasn’t on that team.

