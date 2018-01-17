Blake Bortles appreciates teammates having his back

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has taken heavy criticism throughout his NFL career, and this year, even with Jacksonville in the AFC Championship Game, the criticism hasn’t let up. Some of Bortles’ teammates are getting sick of that.

Bortles was asked today about the steady stream of praise for him that has come from the Jaguars’ locker room, as other Jaguars players have repeatedly told fans and the media to show Bortles some respect.

“That type of stuff for me is big. I don’t care much about what is said outside our locker room. What I care about is inside that locker room. Those are the opinions I care about. When other people say stuff, it doesn’t bother me. But to see guys in that locker room stand up for me and say stuff, it’s pretty cool,” Bortles said. “Because those are the opinions I value and the guys I want to impress and do well for.”

If Bortles plays well on Sunday and the Jaguars get to the Super Bowl, he may finally stop hearing all that criticism, and vindicate his teammates’ faith in him.