Brian Gaine’s to-do list includes long-term deal for Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

Brain Gaine hasn’t even settled into his new office in Houston and already he has a to-do list. Among the things the Texans’ new General Manager hopes to get done this offseason is a long-term extension for Pro Bowl outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney, who set a career-high with 9.5 sacks, is scheduled a fifth-year option of $13.846 million in 2018. But the sides will work on an extension that could make Clowney the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, topping $114-million deals signed by Ndamukong Suh and Von Miller.

“It’s certainly on the horizon,” Gaine said of contract talks with Clowney, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Right now, I’m in an evaluative period in terms of studying the roster and studying the team and learning the players in terms of how they performed. So, that requires 16-game film study. It requires a lot of other research and knowledge that I’m trying to gain right now, but certainly a player that’s valued by the Texans organization, and in time, as we go through that process, we’ll arrive to that conclusion.”