Case Keenum reflects on facing Nick Foles in the NFC Championship

Getty Images

In 2015, the Rams went 7-9 with Nick Foles starting 11 games at quarterback and Case Keenum starting the other five. The experts explained that that’s what happens when you have two bad quarterbacks.

Except something funny happened last weekend: Foles and Keenum started playoff games, and both won, and now Foles’ Eagles are preparing to face Keenum’s Vikings in the NFC Championship Game. Keenum joked about that today.

“I know this is what all you guys predicted back in the day, a Foles vs. Keenum NFC Championship, so good job to all you guys who predicted that,” Keenum said to reporters with a smile.

Keenum described Foles as “one of my best friends” and said they loved their time playing together, even if the Rams weren’t successful. He said the two talked during the season and sometimes even gave each other tips when one was facing a defense the other one had previously faced. He said they didn’t talk about meeting each other in the playoffs, however. They’ll save that for after the game.