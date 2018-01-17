Case Keenum reflects on facing Nick Foles in the NFC Championship

January 17, 2018
In 2015, the Rams went 7-9 with Nick Foles starting 11 games at quarterback and Case Keenum starting the other five. The experts explained that that’s what happens when you have two bad quarterbacks.

Except something funny happened last weekend: Foles and Keenum started playoff games, and both won, and now Foles’ Eagles are preparing to face Keenum’s Vikings in the NFC Championship Game. Keenum joked about that today.

“I know this is what all you guys predicted back in the day, a Foles vs. Keenum NFC Championship, so good job to all you guys who predicted that,” Keenum said to reporters with a smile.

Keenum described Foles as “one of my best friends” and said they loved their time playing together, even if the Rams weren’t successful. He said the two talked during the season and sometimes even gave each other tips when one was facing a defense the other one had previously faced. He said they didn’t talk about meeting each other in the playoffs, however. They’ll save that for after the game.

11 responses to “Case Keenum reflects on facing Nick Foles in the NFC Championship

  1. Keenum is already a great story because he took over the team early in the season and led them to the NFC championship game. Foles isn’t a great story because he hasn’t really done anything yet. The defense won that playoff game and Wentz was the one who got them there. If Foles can do enough to win this game and get to the Super Bowl, he has his own nice story, but it isn’t there yet.

  5. purplepackerhater says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:46 pm

  6. Foles is BRILLIANT backup. Keenum looks like a middle of the pack starter. He may be better, since he has many of the characteristics of Brett Favre. My favorite saying was “You are never out of the game if Brett Favre is the QB. For BOTH teams.” Keenum has that “gunslinger, I will play you into games and out of games” mentality. It is successful, but I personally don’t like it.

  7. purplepackerhater says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:46 pm
  8. purplepackerhater says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:46 pm
  9. Good story for both players — wonder what Jeff Fischer thinks about all of this.

    No one is really talking about it, but other than the home field advantage thing, I think Foles has the benefit of a better O-line.

  11. Come sunday you wont even be able to tell foles HAS an oline, because the vikes D is gonna destroy it and pressure foles all day.

