Cowboys hire Sanjay Lal as receivers coach

Posted by Charean Williams on January 17, 2018, 6:39 PM EST
Getty Images

The Cowboys have reached an agreement with Sanjay Lal to become the team’s wide receivers coach, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Lal replaces Derek Dooley, whose contract expired. Dooley left to become offensive coordinator at the University of Missouri.

Lal spent last season with the Colts.

He previously coached the receivers with the Raiders, Jets and Bills.

The Cowboys also interviewed former player Miles Austin, who has never coached but has worked in the Cowboys’ scouting department the past two years.

3 responses to “Cowboys hire Sanjay Lal as receivers coach

  3. Hopefully they can continue to hold onto Miles Austin. He is
    a bright and articulate coach who must have paid attention to the details
    of receiving to achieve his success. Primarily a basketball player in high
    school who made all-pro after signing as a free agent.
    A coach like him could help Dez and Williams who seemed to
    regress in the last year. Maybe he can get Williams to pluck the ball rather than
    body catch. When your not the fastest guy…that extra yard is important.

