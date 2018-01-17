Cowboys hire Sanjay Lal as receivers coach

Getty Images

The Cowboys have reached an agreement with Sanjay Lal to become the team’s wide receivers coach, according to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Lal replaces Derek Dooley, whose contract expired. Dooley left to become offensive coordinator at the University of Missouri.

Lal spent last season with the Colts.

He previously coached the receivers with the Raiders, Jets and Bills.

The Cowboys also interviewed former player Miles Austin, who has never coached but has worked in the Cowboys’ scouting department the past two years.