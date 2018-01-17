Darrell Bevell linked to Bears opening

Getty Images

As new Bears coach Matt Nagy continues to build his staff, another veteran assistant has emerged as a possibility.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, fired Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell could be in the mix for one of the few open jobs on the Bears offensive staff.

He hasn’t worked with Nagy directly, but Bevell was Brad Childress’ offensive coordinator with the Vikings, and Nagy just finished a stint working alongside Childress in Kansas City.

The Bears have a vacancy for a quarterbacks coach, and have talked to former Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing and Texans quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara.

Bevell was fired after seven years with the Seahawks. He interviewed for the Bears head coaching job in 2013 when they hired Marc Trestman.