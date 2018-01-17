Decision coming on Malcolm Mitchell today

Getty Images

Today’s the day the uncertainty ends for Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell.

Via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, today is the deadline for the team to either activate him from IR or leave him there for the rest of the season.

He returned to practice on Dec. 27, opening the three week window. He was placed on IR before the start of the season with a knee problem, and practiced last Thursday after getting a couple of days off.

It’s hard to know how much impact he’d have at this late stage, but we know he has made some plays. He caught 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, and performed well in the Super Bowl, which may be part of the reason they’re giving him all the time they can to come back.