Decision coming on Malcolm Mitchell today

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 17, 2018, 6:25 AM EST
Today’s the day the uncertainty ends for Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell.

Via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, today is the deadline for the team to either activate him from IR or leave him there for the rest of the season.

He returned to practice on Dec. 27, opening the three week window. He was placed on IR before the start of the season with a knee problem, and practiced last Thursday after getting a couple of days off.

It’s hard to know how much impact he’d have at this late stage, but we know he has made some plays. He caught 32 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie, and performed well in the Super Bowl, which may be part of the reason they’re giving him all the time they can to come back.

9 responses to “Decision coming on Malcolm Mitchell today

  3. 345snarkavenue says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:22 am
    It’s really a question of: (Assuming his knee is at 100%) Is his potential to help the team more than that of someone else on the roster?

    ————————
    Assuming his knee is 100%…..

    Last year what really made him stand out was he understoof the playbook. He kept being in the exact spot he was supposed to be when Brady looked for him. It was that more than his physical skills that got him used. So its largely, how well he is recalling the playbook now (given his habits he likely studied abd kept up) vs how well are other recievers grasping it at this point.

  4. He’s better than Dorsett or Britt when he’s healthy. Can’t see why he wouldn’t fall in directly behind Cooks, Hogan, and Amendola as the fourth option.

  5. I couldn’t help but contemplate the fact that the Patriots are deciding whether to return a player from IR or leave him there for the SEASON when 28 out of 32 teams already finished their seasons. Am I a smug, privileged Pats fan / Belichick acolyte / Brady fan boy? You bet I am!

    During the improbable Super Bowl come back Mitchell caught 6 of 7 passes thrown his way for 70 yards. That was his 3rd most productive game of his young career. His 70 yard Super Bowl output finished only behind James White (110 yards) Edelman (87 yards) and Amendola (78yards)

  9. I think it boils down to whether he is healthy enough to play. I’m not hearing Britt or Dorsett’s name called often enough to see them taking his spot.

