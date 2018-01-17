Deion Sanders won’t be joining the Florida State coaching staff

Getty Images

Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders won’t be trading in his NFL Network microphone for a coaching visor.

Via Brett McMurphy of ESPN, Sanders won’t be joining the Florida State coaching staff.

“You never know,” Sanders said last month regarding the possibility of accepting a job from new Seminoles coach Willie Taggert, who replaced Jimbo Fisher.

It’s unknown why Sanders decided to stay put. Chances are that his TV money is slightly better than whatever FSU would have in the budget to pay a position coach. Also, coaching entails long hours and hard work — something plenty of former players have found out the hard way.