January 17, 2018
When the Titans opted to move on without head coach Mike Mularkey this week, there was a lot of discussion about the move being centered on a desire to see more from quarterback Marcus Mariota.

While that may be a driving factor, changing head coaches affects more than one spot on the team and more than just the offense. The defense will also be affected, especially if Mularkey’s replacement decides to make a change involving defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau.

LeBeau just wrapped up his 59th season as an NFL player or coach and Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reports he is in “wait and see” mode as the Titans begin their search for a new head coach. If that coach comes with an offensive background, he may want to keep continuity on defense by holding onto LeBeau as coordinator.

If not, Wolf quotes a source who says LeBeau, who turned 80 early last season, would probably be “comfortable” retiring although that decision may not have to be made for a little while yet.

5 responses to “Dick LeBeau waiting to see if Titans want him back

  1. If Pittsburgh was smart, take him back. The Butler coached Pittsburgh defense is not consistent in their assignments or productivity.

  2. TN would be crazy to release him. The defense is the only thing that kept them in several of the games they won. If the man wants to stay and coach another year let him.

  5. ANDRE B says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:19 am
    If Pittsburgh was smart, take him back. The Butler coached Pittsburgh defense is not consistent in their assignments or productivity.

    LeBeau was great in Pittsburgh, but the defense was mediocre and dull in the seasons leading up to his departure. Pass rush disappeared, they weren’t generating turnovers, and the secondary was arguably worse (or at least as bad) as it is now. No clue if Butler’s a long-term solution, but reverting back definitely is not.

