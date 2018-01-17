Dick LeBeau waiting to see if Titans want him back

Getty Images

When the Titans opted to move on without head coach Mike Mularkey this week, there was a lot of discussion about the move being centered on a desire to see more from quarterback Marcus Mariota.

While that may be a driving factor, changing head coaches affects more than one spot on the team and more than just the offense. The defense will also be affected, especially if Mularkey’s replacement decides to make a change involving defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau.

LeBeau just wrapped up his 59th season as an NFL player or coach and Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reports he is in “wait and see” mode as the Titans begin their search for a new head coach. If that coach comes with an offensive background, he may want to keep continuity on defense by holding onto LeBeau as coordinator.

If not, Wolf quotes a source who says LeBeau, who turned 80 early last season, would probably be “comfortable” retiring although that decision may not have to be made for a little while yet.