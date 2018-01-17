Dolphins hire Eric Studesville to oversee run game

Getty Images

The Dolphins have hired Eric Studesville as running backs coach/run-game coordinator, Jeff Legwold of ESPN reports.

The Broncos fired Studesville as assistant head coach/running backs coach after the season. He replaces Danny Barrett, who was fired by the Dolphins.

Studesville, 50, and Dolphins head coach Adam Gase previously worked together in Denver.

Studesville has 17 years experience as a running backs coach. He went 1-3 as the Broncos’ interim head coach in 2010 after Josh McDaniels was fired.

The Giants interviewed Studesville for their head coaching job before settling on Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.