Doug Marrone: Practicing with Patriots showed “how much further we had to go”

Getty Images

Patriots players said this week that summer practices with the Jaguars showed them how much potential Jacksonville had heading into the 2017 season.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone had a somewhat different takeaway from the preseason work. Marrone said on a Wednesday conference call that the practice work gave him the opportunity to tell his team how much space existed between their potential and where they wanted to go.

“I can’t really talk about how the players viewed that,” Marrone said. “I viewed that as we really had a lot of work ahead of us. I think that’s the one thing that I learned from practicing up there for those three days of how much stuff that we were behind on and how much ground we needed to make up in a short period of time because we were just trying to, obviously we were all new. I just felt like they were much further ahead than we were and I think it was good for me to point out to our players how much further we had to go, how long we had to go and how much work we had to put in. I think that’s what I had gotten out of those three days.”

The practices with the Patriots certainly aren’t the only reason why the Jaguars were able to take such a big leap from 2016 to 2017, but the timing seems to have been fortuitous for a team trying to match talent to results.