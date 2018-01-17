Doug Pederson: QBs in Championship round show it’s not about one guy

Getty Images

Much has been made this week about the unusual collection of quarterbacks playing the conference title games along with Tom Brady.

The paths that led the Eagles, Vikings and Jaguars took to this weekend have been different as have the paths that have Nick Foles, Case Keenum and Blake Bortles in the starting lineup for their respective teams, but Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he sees a common thread when he was asked if this represents a shift in the game or a one-time thing.

“I think it says that they are on great teams, quite honestly,” Pederson said at his Wednesday press conference. “Listen, and I’ve said this a lot of times and I’ll say it again: It’s not about one guy. Even Tom Brady has weapons on offense and playing good defense, and it’s the same way with the other three teams. They have got weapons around the quarterback. They all play great defense. And listen, ultimately, bottom line, it comes down to who can take care of the football.”

Pederson probably wouldn’t have gotten the question if Carson Wentz were in the lineup and he’d certainly prefer not to put it to another test next season. Between the injuries to Wentz, Jason Peters and Jordan Hicks, though, the 2017 season has left little doubt that a strong overall team can win games even if marquee names are missing from the lineup.