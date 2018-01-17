Eagles are even healthier than last week

Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles, four days from the game that could propel them to the Super Bowl for the first time in 13 years, have only two names on the injury report.

Linebacker Dannell Ellerbe did not practice due to a hamstring injury. Cornerback Sidney Jones fully participated, also with a hamstring injury. No other names appeared on the injury report.

Ellerbe and Jones were both questionable heading into the divisional playoff against the Falcons; Ellerbe played, Jones didn’t.

Of course, the biggest injury that continues to loom over the Eagles doesn’t appear on the report because quarterback Carson Wentz has been on injured reserve for more than a month with a torn ACL suffered against the Rams in Los Angeles.