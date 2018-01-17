Ed Policy named Packers’ COO

Getty Images

The Packers promoted Ed Policy to Chief Operating Officer and general counsel, the team announced Wednesday. Policy, the son of former 49ers president Carmen Policy, is seen as a potential successor to Packers president Mark Murphy.

With Murphy taking on more football duties, Policy will have a greater role in overseeing the business operations of the team, including sales, marketing and human resources.

“I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to serve the Packers in this role,” Policy said, via a release from the team. “With recent expansion and renovations at Lambeau Field and the planning and opening of Titletown, we have grown in so many ways that are enhancing the organization and community. I’m looking forward to continuing to help the Packers make a positive impact on our own operations as well complement the promising economic development in our area.”

Policy joined the Packers in 2012. He worked for the Arena Football League from 2001-09, including two seasons as commissioner, president and CEO.