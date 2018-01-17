Gene Steratore will referee the Super Bowl

Getty Images

We don’t know which teams will be playing in Super Bowl LII in Minnesota on February 4, but we do know who will be running the officiating crew.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Gene Steratore will be the referee for Super Bowl LII. It’s the first time that Steratore, who has been a referee since 2006, has been selected to work the game. His older brother Tony has worked two Super Bowls as a back judge.

Steratore was involved in one of the oddest officiating moments of the year when he broke out an index card as part of his process for measuring a first down during a December game between the Cowboys and Raiders. The league said there is no rule barring officials from using a card that way, but head of officiating Alberto Riveron later said that referees have been told not to do it again.

The rest of the crew will be made up of umpire Roy Ellison, down judge Jerry Bergman, line judge Byron Boston, field judge Tom Hill, side judge Scott Edwards and back judge Perry Paganelli. Bergman joins Steratore as first-timers at the Super Bowl.