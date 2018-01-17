Greg Olson sees Derek Carr’s “growth curve skyrocketing” under Jon Gruden

Getty Images

When Jon Gruden was introduced as the head coach of the Raiders, he said he will “demand a lot” of quarterback Derek Carr in 2018 and beyond in order to “unlock the greatness” inside of him.

It’s probably not much of a surprise that the man Gruden hired as offensive coordinator thinks that Carr will benefit from that kind of coaching. Greg Olson worked with Carr during his rookie year and said at a Wednesday press conference that the Raiders will grow as Carr grows in the coming years.

Olson believes that the 10-year contract given to the offensive-minded Gruden will give Carr the kind of continuity he needs to reach his full potential.

“That’s the first time he’s going to have an offensive head coach who has a quarterback background. … I see that growth curve skyrocketing,” Olson said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The 2016 season showed what kind of success the Raiders can have with a healthy and productive Carr in the lineup. Gruden and Olson can’t do much to ensure the first part of that equation, but the second will be one of their top immediate priorities in Oakland.