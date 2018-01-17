Jaguars bring in left-footed punter for “workout”

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 17, 2018, 2:31 PM EST
Getty Images

The Jaguars aren’t looking to make a transaction, and punter Brad Nortman isn’t on the injury report.

They worked out a punter Wednesday anyway.

Brock Miller thanked the Jaguars for his latest “workout,” as the left-footed punter has made the rounds of Patriots opponents.

As documented by Jenny Vrentas of SI.com, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a long track record of left-footed punters, and it’s not by accident because nothing they do is.

His current punter (Ryan Allen) is a lefty, as have been most of his punters in the past. Because the ball spins in the opposite direction of a right-footed punt, it’s a bit harder for returners to field if they’re not used to it. Ten left-footed punters worked in the NFL this year, and Philadelphia’s Donnie Jones is also a member of the club.

Miller has had a number of workouts this season for teams looking for that last little edge, and spent time in camp with the 49ers last offseason.

1 responses to “Jaguars bring in left-footed punter for “workout”

  1. That’s actually kinda crafty. Very small and minor detail, but that’s the kind of thing Belichick would do.

    I’m glad the Jags won last week, they have the kind of team capable of slowing down the Pats. The disruptive pass rush, the tight coverage, the run game, the “nothing to lose” attitude, as a football fan i’m just glad i don’t have to watch Tomlin play checkers against Belichick’s chess and watch the Steelers blow another Pats game in embarrassingly epic fashion. Seen that story enough times, let’s see what these Jags can do. They look fierce.

