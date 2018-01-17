Jaguars experience spike in season-ticket deposits

Getty Images

Nothing sells tickets like a winning team.

In Jacksonville, where the Jaguars have won more games in 2017 (including playoffs) than they did in the three prior seasons combined, excitement is building — and fans are plunking down cash.

Via Drew Dixon of the Florida Times-Union, the placement of deposits on 2018 season tickets for the Jaguars has more than tripled the number the team sold a year ago.

The biggest spike came on Sunday and Monday, after the Jaguars beat Pittsburgh for a spot in the AFC Championship. Coupled with unprecedented marketing efforts, it’s working.

Fans can secure dibs on general season tickets for $100, and prime seats for $250. Next year’s home schedule includes visits from the Patriots, Steelers, Washington, the Jets, and Jacksonville’s three AFC South rivals.