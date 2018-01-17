Jaguars experience spike in season-ticket deposits

Posted by Mike Florio on January 17, 2018, 12:46 PM EST
Getty Images

Nothing sells tickets like a winning team.

In Jacksonville, where the Jaguars have won more games in 2017 (including playoffs) than they did in the three prior seasons combined, excitement is building — and fans are plunking down cash.

Via Drew Dixon of the Florida Times-Union, the placement of deposits on 2018 season tickets for the Jaguars has more than tripled the number the team sold a year ago.

The biggest spike came on Sunday and Monday, after the Jaguars beat Pittsburgh for a spot in the AFC Championship. Coupled with unprecedented marketing efforts, it’s working.

Fans can secure dibs on general season tickets for $100, and prime seats for $250. Next year’s home schedule includes visits from the Patriots, Steelers, Washington, the Jets, and Jacksonville’s three AFC South rivals.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Jaguars experience spike in season-ticket deposits

  2. Next year’s home schedule includes visits from the Patriots, Steelers…

    So they get to play against the trail of bodies they are leaving behind in the playoffs?

  3. Titans fan here.

    I don’t mind the Jaguars having a bit of a boom here, despite being division rivals. I think Khan has been doing some good things for that team and the area, and it’s nice to see them have some success. I hope it continues to a MODEST amount.

  5. This game is by far the biggest game in franchise history. The Jags will have more people nationally pulling for them to win than possibly any team ever. Eagles and Vikings fans want no part of having to play Tom Brady if they advance and virtually everyone outside of Patriots fans and a few bitter Steeler fans all want New England to choke.
    If they somehow do find a way to win the AFC title, some of those supporters will carry over. Jags have a chance to really boost the franchise. Just win baby.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!