Jake McQuaide named NFC long snapper for Pro Bowl

Getty Images

Kicker Greg Zuerlein will not play in the Pro Bowl because of an injury, but the Rams special teams will still be well represented in Orlando.

The Rams announced on Wednesday that long snapper Jake McQuaide has been added to the team by Saints coach Sean Payton and his staff. He’ll join punter Johnny Hekker and kick returner Pharoh Cooper on the NFC’s roster.

It’s the second straight season that McQuaide has been selected for the game. He handled the snapping duties for every game in each season and has been with the Rams since 2011.

Running back Todd Gurley is also representing the Rams on the NFC roster while defensive tackle Aaron Donald pulled out of the game after making the initial roster.