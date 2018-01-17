Jarvis Landry on contract talks: So many mixed emotions

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry said in late December that he wants to stay with the Dolphins and was “encouraged” that he would do that after the team started talking about a new contract with free agency looming in March.

Landry sounds a bit less encouraged about where things stand a month later. Landry and his agent Damarius Bilbo told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that they countered a Dolphins offer in mid-December and have yet to hear anything back from the team since then. Landry called that “disrespectful” and wonders how that sends a message that the team wants him back in 2018.

That hasn’t erased Landry’s desire to remain, but it has complicated his feelings.

“I’ve got so many mixed emotions,” Landry said. “I am at peace. I understand the situation. Regardless of if I am a Dolphin next year or not, my hard work will pay off.”

Bilbo also took issue with some things in a recent column by Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald outlining reservations the Dolphins reportedly have with committing to Landry. They include a lack of attention to detail, a lack of respect for coaches, Landry’s emotional outbursts and inconsistent route running, all of which Bilbo argued are mischaracterizations of his client and noted his 400 catches over four years as a counter to the final point.

No Dolphins employees are quoted in Salguero’s piece, but Bilbo believes “someone trying to gain leverage by devaluing him to the rest of the NFL” and says it is “unfair” if the Dolphins are doing that because the team has “never said you have to change.” There’s time for the issues to get sorted out before Landry would hit the open market and it seems there’s some work to do if the two sides are going to remain together.