Jets announce John Morton’s departure

The Jets announced offensive coordinator John Morton’s firing, which was reported earlier Wednesday.

“We appreciate John’s contributions and wish him the best moving forward,” Jets coach Todd Bowles said, via a statement from the team.

Bowles hired Morton on January 31, 2017. after Morton spent two seasons as the Saints wide receivers coach.

Morton also served as the Saints’ offensive assistant/passing game coordinator in 2006. He also coached the 49ers receivers from 2011-14 and held a number of positions on the Raiders’ staff.

Morton became a first-time play-caller last season, and the Jets finished 28th in total yards and 24th in scoring.