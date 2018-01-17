Jets assistant Daylon McCutcheon won’t return

Getty Images

The Jets aren’t having the kind of coaching turnover many anticipated this offseason, but their staff won’t return intact.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, assistant defensive backs coach Daylon McCutcheon will not return to the team.

He’s been with the team the last two years, working with the cornerbacks, but apparently wanted to get closer to his family in California.

McCutcheon played seven seasons with the Browns, and Jets head coach Todd Bowles was his position coach part of that time.