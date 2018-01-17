Malcolm Mitchell, Jonathan Jones appear done for season

Getty Images

The Patriots were missing wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell and cornerback Jonathan Jones at Wednesday’s practice, via multiple reports. That’s a good indication both are done for the season.

New England had a new player at practice, who Mike Reiss of ESPN identified as wide receiver/kick returner Bernard Reedy. That means the team has made a roster move.

The Patriots have until 4 p.m. to activate Mitchell from injured reserve, but he now has missed three of the team’s past four full practices. Mitchell has not played this season after being placed on injured reserve before the season opener with a knee issue that began in the spring. He returned to practice December 27, opening a three-week window before the Patriots were forced to make a decision.

Jones was injured late in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ victory over Tennessee, and it appears the Patriots may place him on injured reserve.